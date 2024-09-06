Alberta town removes councillor from seat after harassment case

A town outside Edmonton has removed a councillor from her position.

A media release sent Friday by the Town of Devon, Alta., said Anita Fisher "has been officially disqualified" from her seat on council.

The move comes nine months after Fisher was sentenced to 120 days in jail for harassing and threatening members of her family.

Fisher, who at the time had been in jail since September 2023, had pleaded guilty in Leduc court to charges including criminal harassment and uttering threats.

With credit for time served, Fisher had nine more days in jail as of the date of her sentencing with 18 months of probation and mandatory counselling.

Court had heard a victim impact statement from Fisher's daughter, who said she was living in fear of her mother and called it a "nightmarish situation."

A statement from Fisher's husband of more than 40 years, Kenneth, said he was "harassed, terrorized, tormented, ridiculed and stalked" by the councillor for two years.

According to Alberta's Municipal Government Act, councillors are only automatically disqualified if they are convicted of a crime punishable by five years or more in prison.

In Friday's release, the town said it had applied to the court in February for Fisher's disqualification, adding that a section of the Municipal Government Act states "a councillor may be disqualified if they are absent from all regular council meetings during any period of eight consecutive weeks, starting from the first missed meeting."

In August last year, Devon councillors approved sanctions against Fisher, including banning her from town hall to "protect the health and safety of the staff."

The town said Fisher last attended a council meeting in September last year.

It also said Fisher's seat would remain vacant until the next municipal election, which is slated to be held in October next year.

"Given that less than 18 months remain until the next municipal election, as per the Municipal Government Act, a by-election will not be held to fill the vacant seat," the town said.