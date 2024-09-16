EDMONTON
    • Names of Lloydminster triple homicide victims released by police

    Police tape surrounds a house at 50 Street and 47 Avenue in Lloydminster on Sept. 12, 2024, the day after police warned the public they were responding to an "unfolding incident" in the area. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) Police tape surrounds a house at 50 Street and 47 Avenue in Lloydminster on Sept. 12, 2024, the day after police warned the public they were responding to an "unfolding incident" in the area. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    RCMP have confirmed the identities of the victims of a "targeted" triple homicide in Lloydminster, Sask.

    The three men who were found dead in a home near 50 Street and 47 Avenue on Sept. 11 were 66-year-old Brent Peters, 32-year-old Matthew Peters, and 34-year-old Brennan Peters, police announced Monday.

    Although investigators have not confirmed the victims' relationship, neighbours say the younger men were the elder Peters' sons and that the three had been living together.

    Police on Monday did not provide any other updates on the investigation.

    "We understand the concern this incident has raised within the community. Please be assured that our officers are fully committed to solving this case and bringing those responsible to justice. While the investigation is ongoing, we want to emphasize that there is no ongoing threat to the public," RCMP said in a news release.

    Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Lloydminster RCMP or Crime Stoppers. 

