Alberta wildfires on Monday: Here's what you need to know

Premier Danielle Smith will give an update on the wildfires in Alberta Monday afternoon.

She will speak in Edmonton alongside Public Safety Minister and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis, Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director Colin Blair and Alberta Wildfire information unit manager Christie Tucker.

Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3 p.m.

As of 11:30 a.m., the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard showed 100 wildfires burning across the province, including 29 out of control.

On Sunday, Alberta Wildfire said it was prioritizing the fires near the Town of Edson; Grizzly Complex; the area of Entwistle, Evansburg, Wildwood and Hansonville; and Fox Lake.

More than 29,000 Albertans have been asked to flee their communities as a result of the wildfires, the province said.

However, evacuation orders were lifted for Edson and Parkland County, but not Wildwood and Evansburg, on Monday.

For the most up-to-date alerts and evacuation orders, click here.

Smith had a "very productive" phone call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday morning, her office told CTV News.

"Alberta has requested assistance from the federal government to deal with the devastating wildfires, including support from the military. Prime Minister Trudeau assured the Premier that Canada would be there to support Alberta in any way possible," said Colin Aitchison, acting director of government communications.

Smith will share more details about the conversation at 3 p.m., Aitchison added.

More details to come…