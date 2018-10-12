Alexander First Nation Chief Ken Burnstick was found not guilty of sexual assault charges Friday.

He was charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 1985—when he was also a teen.

Burnstick and his accuser testified about two encounters they had on the First Nation near Morinville. The woman described quietly struggling against his advances, but Burnstick said there was consent and no clear signs that his actions were unwanted.

The judge said her decision to acquit Burnstick was due to a lack of proof, within reasonable doubt, that there was no consent.

This was not the first time Burnstick was charged with sexual assault.

He was arrested and charged in 2016 in connection to an alleged sexual assault in the 1980s against a woman he knew.

Burnstick was acquitted in January 2018.