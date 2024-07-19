Algae outbreak prompts AHS warning for Wizard Lake

Alberta Health Services is warning water users about blue-green algae blooms in Wizard Lake, south of Calmar.

Also known as cyanobacteria, blue-green algae can be harmful for people or animals who come into contact with it.

Symptoms of contact or ingestion include skin irritation, rash, sore throat and eyes, fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Residents near the lake, or anyone visiting the lake, should avoid all contact with the algae, which can appear as scum, grass clippings or fuzz on the water's surface.

That includes keeping people and pets out of the water where algae is visible and limiting human or pet consumption of whole fish or trimmings from the lake.

According to AHS, fish fillets from the lake are safe to eat and the water is safe to swim in where no algae blooms are visible.

"As always, visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any recreational body of water, including Wizard Lake, at any time," AHS said in a Friday press release.

"Boiling of this water will not remove the toxins produced by cyanobacteria. An alternate source of drinking water should also be provided for pets and livestock, while this advisory is active."

For more information, visit the AHS website. Anyone who suspects illness related to cyanobacteria can also call Health Link at 811.