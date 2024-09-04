EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Semi hits railway bridge on 97 Street near Yellowhead Trail

    Police inspect the equipment on a truck after it hit a railway underpass on Wednesday Sept. 4, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) Police inspect the equipment on a truck after it hit a railway underpass on Wednesday Sept. 4, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A truck hauling heavy equipment hit the railway underpass on 97 Street, just north of Yellowhead Trail.

    It happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Edmonton police officers were seen inspecting the top of the excavator on the truck which had continued to 97 Street and the Anthony Henday.

    The northbound lanes under the rail bridge were closed for a period of time, but police said no damage was done.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News