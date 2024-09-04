EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Several businesses, public areas in Jasper National Park and townsite now open, slated to open soon

    Perimeter fencing going up on Patricia Street in Jasper, Alta. on July 31, 2024 after fire destroyed about 30 per cent of buildings in the town on July 24. (Source: Parks Canada) Perimeter fencing going up on Patricia Street in Jasper, Alta. on July 31, 2024 after fire destroyed about 30 per cent of buildings in the town on July 24. (Source: Parks Canada)
    Share

    Several Jasper businesses, trails and areas are now open or soon-to-be accessible.

    The municipality of Jasper on Wednesday posted a list of businesses and public spaces that are now available to be visited following wildfires that destroyed about a third of the townsite in July.

    Several trails and day-use areas in Jasper National Park are slated to open on Friday, park staff said in a Facebook post.

    Businesses in Jasper now open include banks such as ATB and CIBC, lodging such as the Glacier View Hotel, gas stations, restaurants, the post office and tourist services. Parks in the town that are open include Centennial Park, Commemoration Park and Robson Park.

    Areas in the national park that staff say have been assessed and declared safe for use starting Friday include trails, pullouts and viewpoints along Miette Road; highway pullouts, day use areas, and trails along Highway 16 between the east gate and the north side of the Snaring River; Talbot Lake and Jasper Lake; and the climbing area at Morro Slabs.

    Along Highway 16 west of the townsite, all pullouts and viewpoints are slated to open Friday as are trails at Dorothy and Christine lakes to give access to trails in the Elysium Pass/Devona areas, park staff said.

    Some sections of both the park and the townsite are still closed.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News