Alison Redford appointed to crown corporation by Premier Smith

Former premier Alison Redford is back working for the Alberta government.

She was appointed a member of Invest Alberta Corporation's board of directors on Thursday by an order in council by Premier Danielle Smith.

The crown corporation was created in 2020 to attract investment in Alberta.

Non-executive board members are paid an annual retainer of $10,000 plus $300 for each meeting they attend. They are also reimbursed for travel they perform in their role.

Redford's term on the board will end Jan. 30, 2027.

She became Alberta's first woman premier in 2012 as leader of the Progressive Conservatives and stepped down in 2014 amid declining support and spending controversy. She retired from politics later that year.

In the 2012 election, Redford and Smith campaigned against each other, the latter the leader of the Wildrose Party.