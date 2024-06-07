EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alison Redford appointed to crown corporation by Premier Smith

    Former Alberta premier Alison Redford appears on CTV's Question Period on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Former Alberta premier Alison Redford appears on CTV's Question Period on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
    Share

    Former premier Alison Redford is back working for the Alberta government.

    She was appointed a member of Invest Alberta Corporation's board of directors on Thursday by an order in council by Premier Danielle Smith. 

     

    The crown corporation was created in 2020 to attract investment in Alberta. 

    Non-executive board members are paid an annual retainer of $10,000 plus $300 for each meeting they attend. They are also reimbursed for travel they perform in their role. 

    Redford's term on the board will end Jan. 30, 2027. 

    She became Alberta's first woman premier in 2012 as leader of the Progressive Conservatives and stepped down in 2014 amid declining support and spending controversy. She retired from politics later that year. 

    In the 2012 election, Redford and Smith campaigned against each other, the latter the leader of the Wildrose Party. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News