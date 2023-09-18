All Oil Kings games to be broadcast on iHeartRadio in 2023-24 season

All Edmonton Oil Kings games will be broadcast on iHeartRadio in the upcoming 2023-24 WHL season, the team has announced.

The 68 regular season games will be streamed nationwide on the newly created Oil Kings Radio channel on the iHeartRadio Network.

“Bringing the Edmonton Oil Kings broadcasts – both home and away – to the iHeartRadio app will provide our fans an elevated listening experience as they follow their favourite team,” said Oil Kings director of business operations Kevin Radomski. “If you can’t be at the game live, the next best thing will be to listen to Oil Kings Radio on your favourite device."

Broadcasts will include a 15-minute pre-game and post-game show with coach and player interviews.

Andrew Peard returns as the team's play-by-play voice and Guy Flaming will be the colour commentator for home games and select road games.

Download the iHeartRadio app here.

The Oil Kings begin their new season on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Rebels in Red Deer.

Bell Media is the parent company of iHeartRadio Canada.