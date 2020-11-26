Advertisement
Allowed to stay open, Edmonton science centre temporarily closes anyway
Published Thursday, November 26, 2020 9:48AM MST
EDMONTON -- Despite being permitted to remain open under recently introduced public health restrictions, Edmonton’s only family science centre is closing to the public anyway.
TELUS World of Science Edmonton (TWOSE) announced a temporary, three-week closure beginning Saturday until Dec. 18.
“We follow the science. The science makes it clear that one of the best ways to limit COVID-19 exposure and outbreaks is to limit social gatherings,” said TWOSE President & CEO Alan Nursall, in a news release.
TWOSE, which reopened following a mandated closure as part of the first wave of restrictions on July 4, said there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the facility.