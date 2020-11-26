EDMONTON -- Despite being permitted to remain open under recently introduced public health restrictions, Edmonton’s only family science centre is closing to the public anyway.

TELUS World of Science Edmonton (TWOSE) announced a temporary, three-week closure beginning Saturday until Dec. 18.

“We follow the science. The science makes it clear that one of the best ways to limit COVID-19 exposure and outbreaks is to limit social gatherings,” said TWOSE President & CEO Alan Nursall, in a news release.

TWOSE, which reopened following a mandated closure as part of the first wave of restrictions on July 4, said there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the facility.