EDMONTON -- Despite being permitted to remain open under recently introduced public health restrictions, Edmonton’s only family science centre is closing to the public anyway.

TELUS World of Science Edmonton (TWOSE) announced a temporary, three-week closure beginning Saturday until Dec. 18.

Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, TELUS World of Science – Edmonton will be temporarily closed, for onsite visits, from November 28 until the morning of December 19, 2020. We will reassess based on direction from AHS at that time. Visit https://t.co/lW11VSuv2u pic.twitter.com/iHER5eiW8R — #MyTWOSE (@TWoSEdm) November 26, 2020

“We follow the science. The science makes it clear that one of the best ways to limit COVID-19 exposure and outbreaks is to limit social gatherings,” said TWOSE President & CEO Alan Nursall, in a news release.

TWOSE, which reopened following a mandated closure as part of the first wave of restrictions on July 4, said there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the facility.