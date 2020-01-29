EDMONTON -- Almost half of adult Albertans have experienced sexual abuse in their lifetime, a new survey has found.

The Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services surveyed 1,512 adult Albertans and found 45 per cent of them — almost one in every two — have been sexually abused before.

Based on those findings, the group estimates 1,477,846 adults and 324,972 children in Alberta have been sexually abused.

The survey also found females (60 per cent) are more likely to be sexually assaulted than males (31 per cent).

The Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services noted that these findings do not measure the amount of sexual assault incidents that occur in the province.

If you or someone you know have experienced sexual violence, call police or contact the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton at 780-423-4121 or visit the SACE website.