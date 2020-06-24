FORT MCMURRAY, ALTA. -- A northern Alberta Indigenous leader whose violent arrest was caught on R-C-M-P dash-cam video is due in court today.

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam is charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

The dash-cam footage was released publicly as part of a court application to stay criminal charges against Adam, who was stopped outside a casino in Fort McMurray for having expired plates.

It shows a Mountie charging at an agitated Adam, tackling him to the ground and punching him in the head.

Adam's lawyer Brian Beresh has dismissed criticism that Adam is responsible for escalating the situation.

He says his client responded the way he did because he knows how police have treated Indigenous people.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the incident shocking and has called for an independent inquiry.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police watchdog, is now investigating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2020.