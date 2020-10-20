EDMONTON -- A Calmar, Alta., man accidentally bought two lottery tickets with the same numbers for the same draw — and won.

Andrew Burke would have won the $5-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot with one ticket, but because he bought two identical ones, he won $2.5 million on each ticket.

“The owner walked in and said ‘what have you done Andy, have you broken my machine?’” Burke said in a Lotto 6/49 release. “The clerk then told me ‘you’ve won $2.5 million’ – and I said she better check that other ticket, because it’s the same numbers!”

Burke, who bought the tickets at the Fas Gas at 5001 50 Avenue in Calmar, says he’s now on vacation from his job until further notice and plans to renovate his house, restore his Land Rover and travel to the UK.