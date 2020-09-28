EDMONTON -- Health officials reported 406 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths in Alberta on Monday.

The province added 60 cases on Friday, 184 on Saturday and 162 on Sunday after more than 50,000 tests.

With that, Alberta Health Services has tested more than one million Albertans since March.

"This is a big number and a remarkable accomplishment for our healthcare system," Health Minister Tyler Shandro said.

Shandro said roughly one in four Albertans have been tested for the coronavirus — more per capita than Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.

Active cases of the disease increased to 1,549. The Edmonton zone makes up for more than half of Alberta's infectious with 779, while the Calgary zone has 575.

There are 63 patients in hospital, including 15 in intensive care units.

"This number has risen in the past week due in part to the outbreak at the Foothills Medical Centre; however, these numbers are still well within our health system's capacity," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who delivered her remarks from home with a sore throat after she tested negative for COVID-19, said via teleconference.

Alberta's four latest deaths increased the province's count to 265. The victims are a man in his 70s connected to the Foothills Medical Centre outbreak in Calgary, a man in his 90s and a man in his 80s linked to the Mill Woods Shepherd's Care Centre in Edmonton, and a man in his 60s in the Edmonton zone.

Hinshaw said the outbreaks at the Foothills Medical Centre and Mill Woods Shepherd's Care Centre are of significant concern.

The outbreak in Calgary has resulted in 52 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and four deaths, while the outbreak in Edmonton has counted 24 confirmed cases and two deaths,

A total 113 school across Alberta have 210 cases of the disease. Forty-seven schools have outbreaks, including six with watches, and nine have had in-school transmission.

Alberta has reported 17,749 cases to date.