    • Andre Corbould leaving Edmonton city manager position on April 3

    Edmonton city manager Andre Corbould (left) and Mayor Amarjeet Sohi at a news conference at city hall on Jan. 30, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton city manager Andre Corbould (left) and Mayor Amarjeet Sohi at a news conference at city hall on Jan. 30, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Edmonton's city manager Andre Corbould is leaving his position, the city confirmed on Friday evening.

    Corbould joined the city in January 2021 after a career in senior roles with the government of Alberta and the Canadian Armed Forces.

    He has recently overseen the reopening of city hall after a shooting in January.

    "This marks my fortieth year in public service and I am proud of the progress council and city administration have made in implementing the city plan, recovering from the pandemic and managing community growth," Corbould said in a Friday news release.

    "I have every confidence that the executive leadership team and 11,000 staff right across the organization are well positioned to carry the city forward even further."

    “Council appreciates Mr. Corbould’s work and dedication to Edmonton. He has led the city of Edmonton through a very long and difficult pandemic, supported the transition of this council, helped advance council’s work on anti-racism and reconciliation, helped support thousands of evacuees and provided exceptional leadership during the recent security incident at city hall," said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

    Corbould will be leaving effective April 3.

    Eddie Robar has been appointed acting city manager until an interim city manager is formally appointed at the next city council meeting on April 3.

    Formal recruitment for a new city manager will follow. 

