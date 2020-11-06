EDMONTON -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving" has launched its annual Project Red Ribbon campaign.

“By handing out these red ribbons and wearing a red ribbon, you're committing to this effort,” said Allison Tatham, Edmonton and area MADD president. “You are showing people around you that you are committed to not driving impaired throughout this holiday season and hopefully throughout the entire year and entire life.”

The campaign runs through the holiday season until Jan. 4.

Because of the pandemic, the number of red ribbon boxes will be drastically reduced around the city.

For details on where you can pick up a red ribbon you can visit their website.