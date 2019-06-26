

Amanda Anderson, CTV News Edmonton





Edmontonians will soon have another chance to find a treasure worth $100,000 buried somewhere in the city.

According to Goldhunt's website, they've launched Gold Hunt 2 and there's a clock counting down the days until maps go on sale.

The organization first launched the modern-day treasure hunt in June with treasures buried in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

Edmonton's treasure was found less than 24 hours after the maps were released.

More details to come...