Another 100k treasure up for grabs in Edmonton
A treasure full of gold and silver worth $100,000 is buried in Edmonton. (Gold Hunt)
Amanda Anderson, CTV News Edmonton
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 10:51AM MDT
Edmontonians will soon have another chance to find a treasure worth $100,000 buried somewhere in the city.
According to Goldhunt's website, they've launched Gold Hunt 2 and there's a clock counting down the days until maps go on sale.
The organization first launched the modern-day treasure hunt in June with treasures buried in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.
Edmonton's treasure was found less than 24 hours after the maps were released.
