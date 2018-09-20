

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





A second grizzly bear has been shot dead 60 km south where another bear was found dead days earlier.

On September 19, officers received a call at approximately 3 p.m. about an adult male bear that has been shot and killed. The grizzly bear was found 15 meters off the side of the road with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers confirmed that the bear had been shot at the location in which it was found.

Officers with Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement are investigating a similar incident that left a one-year-old female grizzly dead over the weekend.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in this case, and anyone with details that could help is asked to call the Grande Prairie fish and wildlife district office at 780-538-5265.