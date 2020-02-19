EDMONTON -- A group of protesters set up a blockade on a CN Rail line near Acheson Wednesday morning, showing their support for the Wet'suwet'en heredity chiefs.

About two dozen members of the group Cuzzins for Wet'suwet'en blocked the tracks before 5 a.m.

"Our focus is to get Coastal GasLink to respect Wet'suwet'en law and remove themselves from their territory, along with the royal colonial mounted police, to remove themselves from the territory," a spokesperson for the group who called himself Poundmaker said. "We're planning on staying here until those demands are met."

Protesters across Canada are blocking rail lines as a show of solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, who have opposed the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project through their territory. The project has been approved by elected band councils along the route.

Indigenous leaders called on the federal government Tuesday to work with the hereditary chiefs to find a mutually beneficial solution.

There was an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Tuesday night, called by the NDP and the Bloc Quebecois. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced criticism for his approach so far and preached patience.

Because of the blockades, CN Rail shut down its eastern rail network and Via Rail suspended its passenger service across the country.