Apartment fire near Alberta Avenue displaces 24 residents

A fire in an apartment building on 85 Street north of 118 Avenue displaced 24 residents on Thursday, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said on Thursday evening.

EFRS's Jay Kilgannon, the acting chief of Car 5, told CTV News Edmonton at the scene the fire department received the call of the blaze at the Keystone Manor, 11830 85 St., at 5:19 p.m., with crews arriving at the building four minutes later.

Kilgannon said a second alarm was called at 5:47 p.m., increasing the number of crews at the scene to 10 from five.

The blaze was declared under control at 6:29 p.m., Matt Pretty, an EFRS public information officer, told CTV News Edmonton, with two crews remaining on the scene.

Pretty said the fire started in an oven in a unit of the three-storey walk-up apartment, and that one person was transported to hospital with non-fire related injuries.

Kilgannon said the fire, which is under investigation, was contained to two units.

Building management has found alternate accommodations for those displaced by the fire, Pretty said.