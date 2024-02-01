'Are we ready?': Edmonton councillor concerned about possible water restrictions ahead of dry summer

An Edmonton city councillor says this week's mandatory non-essential water use ban is a wake-up call ahead of what's predicted to be a very dry summer.

On Monday, Epcor asked residents of Edmonton and surrounding communities to limit non-essential water use after a pump failure at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant forced the plant offline.

Epcor says the Rossdale treatment plant, which remains online, can't supply enough water for normal use to its service area.

The province is currently planning for a dry spring and summer as a result of warm, dry conditions.

Ward pihêsiwin Coun. Tim Cartmell says that could also lead to water restrictions.

"We should start having that conversation now before we get into the higher water consumption times of the year," he told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

"If we're going to have days this coming summer where water use is restricted, where we're going to say you can't water your lawn, or you can't wash your car, what does that look like?"

Cartmell says he's particularly concerned about the increased fire risk that comes with dry conditions.

"When you layer on grass fires, bush fires, and a very, very dry environment, are we ready for that? And what further security measures do we have to take to make sure that we have the water and the water pressure to fight fires should something happen?"

Cartmell says the city's Emergency Management Committee was discussing the issue last week when a shooter stormed city hall.

Epcor says water levels in the North Saskatchewan River are normal this year, and the mandatory water ban should be lifted by Sunday afternoon.