Police south of Edmonton are investigating after a Wetaskiwin convenience store was robbed early Thursday morning.

RCMP said two males entered the Mac’s store at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. One suspect carried what police described as a long barrel firearm, and demanded money and cigarettes.

No one was injured in the robbery, and the suspects fled.

The first suspect wore a blue coat, with white zippers and hood strings, dark pants, black and white gloves, a white baby mask, and black and white shoes.

The second male suspect wore a grey and black hoodie, dark pants, black toque, a white scarf over his face and black and white shoes.

Police released a still taken from surveillance video showing one of the suspects.

Anyone with details on the incident is asked to call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or call local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).