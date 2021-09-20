Arrest made in fatal crash south of Edmonton

EDMONTON -

Wetaskiwin RCMP have made an arrest in a fatal crash last Wednesday.

Police were investigating a collision on Highway 814 at Township Road 470 north of Wetaskiwin involving a pickup truck and an SUV that rolled into the ditch.

The 62-year-old woman driver of the SUV from New Norway was pronounced dead on scene.

According to police, witnesses saw 36-year-old Nicholas James Dekelver of Devon flee the scene following the crash.

With the help of Edmonton’s police dog service, Dekelver was arrested a short distance away.

He faces a number of charges:

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired causing death

Dangerous operation of a moto vehicle causing death

Criminal negligence causing death

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

Flight from police

Failure to stop after accident causing death

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Driving without insurance and registration

Possession of methamphetamine

Dekelver is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin court on Thursday.