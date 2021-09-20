Arrest made in fatal crash south of Edmonton
Wetaskiwin RCMP have made an arrest in a fatal crash last Wednesday.
Police were investigating a collision on Highway 814 at Township Road 470 north of Wetaskiwin involving a pickup truck and an SUV that rolled into the ditch.
The 62-year-old woman driver of the SUV from New Norway was pronounced dead on scene.
According to police, witnesses saw 36-year-old Nicholas James Dekelver of Devon flee the scene following the crash.
With the help of Edmonton’s police dog service, Dekelver was arrested a short distance away.
He faces a number of charges:
- Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired causing death
- Dangerous operation of a moto vehicle causing death
- Criminal negligence causing death
- Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited
- Flight from police
- Failure to stop after accident causing death
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Driving without insurance and registration
- Possession of methamphetamine
Dekelver is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin court on Thursday.