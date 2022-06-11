Art with a side of conversation: Gallery shares creative works made by autistic youth and teens

A pop-up art gallery displaying different creative works made by children, teens, and young adults with autism is more than just an art show.

From Saturday to July 2, art created by Centre for Autism Services Alberta members will be on display at the Stollery Gallery in the Nina Haggerty Centre for the Arts.

All of the different paintings, sculptures, and mixed medium works of art on display are for sale with proceeds benefitting their respective creators.

The Nina Haggerty Centre provides art lessons to the youth and young adults involved throughout the year to provide them with a chance to grow their talents and practice their socialization.

"Each session they get to make whatever art they might need and chat a little bit," said Mathieson Erickson, an artist and volunteer with the Nina Haggerty Centre.

"We like to show their art off to the community and it's a great way for them to get to show their talents," Erickson added.

Art is the universal language, Erickson said, and anyone can express themselves through it.

"This program helps individuals with autism to further that expression," he added. "Growing up as someone who also has autism myself, I had some difficulty with socializing and even learning different things.

"But when I joined this program years ago I learned how to use different techniques."