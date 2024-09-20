EDMONTON
    • Woman killed in east-central Alberta highway collision

    Alberta RCMP
    A woman is dead in after a highway collision on Saddle Lake Cree Nation.

    Police in St. Paul, Alta., said in a media release Friday afternoon they received a call at 7:30 a.m. of a collision between a midsized sport-utility vehicle and a school bus on Highway 29 near Highway 652 on the east-central Alberta First Nation.

    The 46-year-old woman driving the SUV died at the scene, while the woman driving the bus suffered minor injuries. No children were on the bus, said RCMP, who continue to investigate the collision.

    Paramedics and firefighters also went to the scene.

    Saddle Lake is 130 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

