Woman killed in east-central Alberta highway collision
A woman is dead in after a highway collision on Saddle Lake Cree Nation.
Police in St. Paul, Alta., said in a media release Friday afternoon they received a call at 7:30 a.m. of a collision between a midsized sport-utility vehicle and a school bus on Highway 29 near Highway 652 on the east-central Alberta First Nation.
The 46-year-old woman driving the SUV died at the scene, while the woman driving the bus suffered minor injuries. No children were on the bus, said RCMP, who continue to investigate the collision.
Paramedics and firefighters also went to the scene.
Saddle Lake is 130 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
Police arrest 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole Porsche and ran over its owner
Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porsche and then ran over its owner in an incident that was captured on video.
Woman nearly shut out of mother's estate sues brother in B.C. Supreme Court – and wins
Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
Woman shot by B.C. police was Colombian refugee with young daughter, advocate says
Advocates have identified the woman who died this week after being shot by police in Surrey, B.C., as a South American refugee who was raising a young daughter.
3 injured after man with knife enters Montreal-area mosque
Three men were injured after trying to subdue a man armed with a knife during afternoon prayers at a Montreal-area mosque Friday afternoon.
Kamala Harris tells Oprah any intruder to her home is 'getting shot'
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris on Thursday issued a warning to any potential home intruder: 'If somebody breaks in my house, they're getting shot.'
Teen arrested in New Brunswick after emergency alert; 5 people in custody
A 15-year-old boy who was the subject of an emergency alert in New Brunswick has been arrested.
On the trail of the mystery woman whose company licensed exploding pagers
What Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, 49, the Italian-Hungarian CEO and owner of Hungary-based BAC Consulting, says she hasn't done is make the exploding pagers that killed 12 people and wounded more than 2,000 in Lebanon this week.
'We're still pushing hard': Search for missing Manitoba boy continues, RCMP find tracks
The search for a missing six-year-old boy in Shamattawa is continuing Friday as RCMP hope recent tips can help lead to a happy conclusion.
Video released of person of interest after cat is allegedly set on fire in Orillia, Ont.
Provincial police investigating the death of a cat that was allegedly set on fire in Orillia earlier this week released surveillance video of a person of interest in the case.
Calgary
-
Second-degree murder conviction 'won't bring my boy back' says mother of Banff murder victim
The man charged with fatally stabbing lifelong Banff resident Ethan Enns-Goneau in 2022 has been convicted of second-degree murder.
-
Frost advisory issued for City of Calgary Friday night
Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for Calgary late Friday afternoon.
-
'Last hurrah': Memorial service for Calgary children's entertainer Buck Shot
It was the last show for longtime children's TV star Ron (Buck Shot) Barge Friday as hundreds of family, friends and fans attended a public memorial in Calgary.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge Hurricanes 'excited' for season opener
After a summer of preparation, the Lethbridge Hurricanes are ready to open the 2024-25 season.
-
Domestic enrolment rising for Lethbridge post-secondary institutions
As a new semester is underway, Lethbridge Polytechnic and the University of Lethbridge say the number of students on campus is on the rise.
-
Traffic stop of cyclist leads to seizure of drugs, weapons and cash by Lethbridge police
A Lethbridge resident is facing charges after police seized drugs and weapons at a traffic stop for bicycle equipment violations.
Saskatoon
-
'It’s the worst they’ve ever seen': Sask. nurses’ union says hospitals remain overcapacity
Hospital beds in hallways, supply shortages in the neonatal intensive care unit, and operating rooms being put on hold are some of the concerns nurses are voicing, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN).
-
Sask. RCMP investigating a suspicious death in La Ronge
The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after a 29-year-old man died in hospital.
-
Garage fire in the Willows neighbourhood spreads to attached home
A garage fire in Saskatoon’s Willows neighbourhood on Friday narrowly missed igniting an attached home, according to the fire department.
Regina
-
Meet the longtime high school football assistant making his on-field debut
Cole Haas is more than just an avid fan of the F.W. Johnson Wildcats football team. He's a fixture on the sidelines, a source of encouragement, and a beloved member of the team.
-
Regina police respond to collision involving motorcycle
Regina police are responding to a collision involving a motorcycle on Friday evening.
-
Five Regina schools placed in lockdown, secure building mode following bear mace report: police
Five Regina schools were placed into lockdown or secure the building mode following a report of a weapons investigation at Miller High School on Friday.
Vancouver
-
'Atrocious,' 'racist,' 'horrible' group chat at the centre of allegations against 3 B.C. RCMP officers
The RCMP is seeking the dismissal of three officers who have been suspended from the Coquitlam detachment since June 2021 over allegations of racist, sexist and homophobic comments made in a group chat.
-
-
Feds' draft transition plan for B.C. salmon farms finally arrives, 7 weeks late
When the federal government announced all open net fish farms on the British Columbia coast need to be out of the water by 2029, it also promised to produce a draft transition plan by the end of July. It missed that target by seven weeks.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man gives back by transforming 'eyesore' house into 'spectacular' display
A home has been transformed for the benefit of a B.C. neighbourhood, by a man who was transformed by the caring of his community.
-
-
B.C. NDP leader David Eby launches election campaign a day early in key battleground
New Democrat Leader David Eby has launched his British Columbia election campaign a day early, making the key battle ground of Surrey his first stop.
Toronto
-
-
Parents of Ontario teen sue alleged poison salesman Kenneth Law
The parents of a teenager who died after allegedly consuming the poisonous products of a Mississauga man are now suing him, as well as several doctors involved in her care.
-
Person with life-threatening injuries after multi-vehicle collision in Milton, Ont.
One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Milton, Ont. on Friday night.
Montreal
-
-
Retired Quebec teacher wins half of historic $80M Canadian lottery jackpot
When Bernard Morissette got a call from Loto-Quebec on Sept. 18 and was asked if he was sitting down, he had no idea what was coming his way.
-
Man wins right to work in French: Quebec tribunal
A man who asserted his right to work in French has won his case before the Tribunal, invoking the new provisions of the province's French-language law (Bill 96) to that effect.
Atlantic
-
-
Halifax Regional Police seek four people after a series of high-value thefts
Halifax Regional Police warned the public of a series of high-value thefts targeting retail stores Friday.
-
Planes, passengers returning to Halifax airport
Air travel is back in full swing at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
Winnipeg
-
-
'A safety hazard': Concern about proposed cell tower near flight school
A plane approaches the grass runway at Harv’s Air School south of Steinbach. Nothing is getting in the way of a clear, smooth landing, but owner Harv Penner worries, that could soon change.
-
Unexpected consequences: Federal program sapping patients from dentistry college
The University of Manitoba's College of Dentistry is dealing with some unexpected consequences from the federal government's new Canadian Dental Care Plan
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators, National Capital Commission agree to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats
Agreement in principle has been reached to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats has been reached between the Ottawa Senators and the National Capital Commission (NCC), the two sides announced Friday.
-
Reaction mixed to Senators arena announcement
For years, the commute to Ottawa's west end was one of the biggest complaints for attending fans. But those who live in Kanata and in the immediate LeBreton area say the move would be a big change their respective neighbourhoods.
-
Ottawa police investigating downtown shooting
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting downtown Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Four dead in northern Ontario house fire
Emergency crews in northern Ontario found the bodies of four people inside a home where a fire broke out Thursday night.
-
-
Northern police find more than $100K in SUV suspected in Hwy. 17 shooting
A Brampton driver, 27, was charged this week when northern Ontario police stopped the SUV he was driving on Highway 17 after a reported shooting and found more than $100,000 in cash.
Barrie
-
First-degree murder charges laid against 2 Barrie men after shooting in Keswick park
Two men from Barrie have been charged after a deadly shooting at a park in Keswick on Wednesday.
-
-
Barrie man found guilty of fatal stabbing at Banff bar
A jury has found a Barrie man guilty of second-degree murder for the stabbing death of a man at a Banff bar two years ago.
Kitchener
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener, Ont.
Protests were held in front of Kitchener City Hall on Friday, both for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education and queer rights in schools.
-
Cycling advocates react to proposed bike lane restrictions requiring removal of traffic lanes
The provincial government is considering new rules to restrict a municipality’s ability to install new bike lanes if it means traffic lanes would be removed.
-
Police warn extortion letters and emails are a scam
A new scam is being reported in communities across the country.
London
-
Life threatening injuries for motorcycle driver following south end collision
A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Friday afternoon.
-
Recall issued for 38,000 GM vehicles in Canada over software safety glitch
General Motors (GM) has issued a recall for 38,000 vehicles for safety risks related to a software glitch, Transport Canada reported in a notice on Wednesday.
-
NEW
NEW Former Woodstock mayor continually denies any wrongdoing at second sexual assault trial
Under intense cross-examination from Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser, the embattled former Mayor of Woodstock stuck to his story denying that he ever did anything inappropriate to his female accuser.
Windsor
-
SIU seeking occupants of vehicle caught on camera during fatal police-involved shooting
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is searching for the occupants of a vehicle caught on security cameras during a fatal police-involved shooting on Goyeau Street.
-
Windsor mom charged in drowning death of her 5-year-old child
Windsor police say a 25-year-old mother has been charged with the drowning death of her 5-year-old child in the family’s backyard pool.
-
Federal government invests in health of Great Lakes
The federal government is investing $18.4 million dollars into the region.