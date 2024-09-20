Jasper Park Lodge to re-open Oct. 1 after closure due to major wildfire

A world-famous Jasper resort is slated to re-open next month after July's devastating wildfire.

The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge announced Friday it is now accepting reservations from guests for accommodations beginning Oct. 1.

The 700-acre property founded in 1921 on Lac Beauvert features a 442-room hotel, a renowned par-71 18-hole golf course, and is located immediately east of the Town of Jasper across the Athabasca River.

Parks Canada ordered the evacuation of more than 20,000 people from Jasper National Park on July 22 as a major wildfire approached the townsite and the resort, among other properties.

The wildfire, which officials said is the largest the national park has seen in 100 years, tore through the townsite two days later, destroying 30 per cent of its buildings.

At least four buildings at the 'JPL' burned down, including Milligan Manor, one Beauvert Suite, and the engineering and golf maintenance shed. Fire also damaged employee housing.

The resort said in an email it would "operate at a reduced capacity for the immediate future" and that 100 per cent of the resort fee from all guest bookings in October will be contributed to the Jasper community "toward local rebuilding efforts."

It said proceeds from a Symphony Under The Stars performance on Oct. 19 will be also donated to the Jasper community.