Artisans show off their best offerings at the Edmonton Downtown Farmers' Market

Edmontonians had the opportunity to support local artists at the Downtown Farmers Market building Saturday.

The YEG Artisan Market featured all kinds of crafting from concrete work, oil paintings, jewelry, fabric art and decorative art made by 33 artists.

Organizer Karen Bishop said the event aimed to provide affordable art while supporting their makers after the pandemic disrupted art showings.

"As we all have been affected the last few years, it's been hard, especially for the arts, with venues closing," Bishop said. "There were already limited places to show your work."

The fact that artists made it through the pandemic and are continued to be supported during this inflation crunch shows how strong and resilient the community is, Bishop added.

"I think the art scene in Edmonton is super vibrant and very well supported," she added. "It really says a lot about the community that's making it and also the community that's out there supporting us."

The market is open again on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.