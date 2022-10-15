Artisans show off their best offerings at the Edmonton Downtown Farmers' Market

Edmontonians enjoy the YEG Artisan Market at the Downtown Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch). Edmontonians enjoy the YEG Artisan Market at the Downtown Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island