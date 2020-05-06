ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting south of Edmonton
RCMP closed the Queen Elizabeth II Highway near Leduc as it investigates an incident on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- ASIRT said it's investigating an officer-involved shooting south of Leduc Wednesday morning shortly after RCMP closed a portion of the Queen Elizabeth II Highway for an incident.
Southbound traffic is being diverted at Highway 39 and northbound traffic at Glen Park Road, RCMP said just after 11:15 a.m.
"It is anticipated that the RCMP will remain on scene for several hours," police said.
Earlier Wednesday morning, the Town of Blackfalds asked residents to stay indoors "due to a police matter," though it's unclear if the two incidents are connected.
"For residents of the area, police are advising that you lock your doors and stay in your basements," the town said on Facebook.
Alberta RCMP confirmed there had been an incident in Blackfalds, but it was was resolved.
"There is no threat to the public," police added.
This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available