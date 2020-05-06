EDMONTON -- ASIRT said it's investigating an officer-involved shooting south of Leduc Wednesday morning shortly after RCMP closed a portion of the Queen Elizabeth II Highway for an incident.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an @RCMPAlberta officer-involved shooting that took place this morning south of Leduc. Details to follow. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) May 6, 2020

Southbound traffic is being diverted at Highway 39 and northbound traffic at Glen Park Road, RCMP said just after 11:15 a.m.

"It is anticipated that the RCMP will remain on scene for several hours," police said.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the Town of Blackfalds asked residents to stay indoors "due to a police matter," though it's unclear if the two incidents are connected.

"For residents of the area, police are advising that you lock your doors and stay in your basements," the town said on Facebook.

Alberta RCMP confirmed there had been an incident in Blackfalds, but it was was resolved.

"There is no threat to the public," police added.

An incident took place in #Blackfalds earlier this morning and ended a short time later. There is no threat to the public. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) May 6, 2020

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available