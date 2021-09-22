Aurora Cannabis to close Edmonton facility, says 8% of its workforce to be impacted

Cannabis seedlings at the new Aurora Cannabis facilty in Montreal on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz) Cannabis seedlings at the new Aurora Cannabis facilty in Montreal on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener