Starting July 15, drivers with parking placards for people with disabilities will no longer receive courtesy parking in EPark zones in the city.

The City of Edmonton is introducing an automated system using a digital camera to scan licence plates to validate parking. The new system will not be able to detect placards for people with disabilities.

The city said the new technology is a more efficient way to handle parking violations and will improve its ability to respond to complaints and enforcement services during large events.

But going to an EPark meter can be challenging for some.

Perry Kootenhayoo was in a car crash in 2005 that caused him to be wheelchair bound.

From his vantage point, he said he has difficulties reading the meter’s screen and he’d have to prop himself up to read it.

Kootenhayoo said he has full function of his hands, but is concerned about those who may not be able to insert coins, insert and take out credit cards, or take out the receipt.

“A lot of people want the independence of owning a vehicle, being able to go out and about,” he said.

“If they don’t have function [in their hands] then it takes the independence right out, if you’re waiting for someone to help you, it could be a tough pill to swallow.”

Guy Coulombe with the Spinal Cord Injury Alberta echoes his concerns.

“Technology is wonderful, but with technology, it brings complication,” he said. “Summer time is one thing, winter is another one when sidewalks aren’t cleared. There are some barriers with reaching EPark machines.”

Councillor Scott McKeen believes there is still a way to introduce the new technology and allow people with disabilities to receive free parking.

“We need to treat people with disabilities with compassion. This was a reflection of that community value. Just because we’ve gone digital doesn’t mean we lose our analog community values,” he said.

He said this is a problem he believes council should send city staff to fix.

With files from Amanda Anderson