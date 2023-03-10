Autopsies find pair killed by 'multiple' gunshot wounds: police

Police have confirmed two people who died earlier this week were fatally shot.

The man and woman were found injured in a vehicle on March 7 in the area of 132A Avenue and 66 Street.

They died at the scene.

Autopsies were conducted on the pair over the last two days, and they have been identified as Mohamed Lamin Fofanah, 20, and Mya Abialmouna, 21.

Police say they were each shot multiple times, and their deaths have been ruled homicides.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.