The British Columbia government has launched a formal challenge against Alberta’s B.C. wine ban.

B.C. said Monday it has notified Alberta that it is formally requesting consultations under the Canadian free trade agreement’s dispute settlement process.

The province’s trade minister called Alberta’s actions a threat to the livelihood of families working in B.C.’s wine industry.

Minister Bruce Ralston said the ban on B.C. wine was inconsistent with Alberta’s obligations under the trade agreement.

Alberta’s Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Deron Bilous, released a statement Monday shortly after news of B.C.’s challenge broke, saying the B.C. government was “taking direct aim at the jobs and economic security of hundreds of thousands of Canadians – including tens of thousands of British Columbians – by threatening to limit what can go inside a pipeline- which they don’t have the authority to do.

“Our decision to boycott B.C. wine through Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission is a direct response to B.C.’s actions.”

The challenge comes nearly two weeks after Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) would immediately halt imports of B.C. wine, saying she wanted progress on a B.C. government proposal to restrict increases in bitumen transport, pending a review of spill safety measures.

With files from The Canadian Press