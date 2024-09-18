B.C. man charged in 2 Edmonton-area July bank heists

A British Columbia man is in custody and has been charged with two July bank robberies in the Edmonton area.

RCMP in a Wednesday media release said police arrested a Chilliwack, B.C., man on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was then transported to Alberta and charged with two counts of robbery related to bank heists on July 17 and 18 in Spruce Grove and Edmonton.

On July 17, a man robbed a bank teller at the CIBC branch at 100 McLeod Avenue in Spruce Grove. He walked up to the teller and handed them a note that said he was robbing them and had a gun. He left the branch without incident.

The next day at the Servus Credit Union branch at 2315 Rabbit Hill Road in Edmonton, a man robbed another bank teller in the same manner.

RCMP said the Spruce Grove bank recorded the robbery on closed-circuit television.

Investigators with both Parkland RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service determined the same man was responsible for both robberies.

The man was also charged with disguise with intent in both cases.