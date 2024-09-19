Driver in fatal Jasper crash accused of impairment

A 26-year-old man was killed in an impaired driving crash in Jasper National Thursday morning, RCMP say.

The driver, who has since been arrested, is believed to have rolled on Pyramid Lake Road sometime before 2:30 a.m., when the crash was called in to police.

When Mounties arrived, they found a heavily damaged sedan.

The driver had three passengers, including a 26-year-old man who died in hospital.

RCMP did not describe the conditions of the other two passengers and driver.

The driver, who was not identified in a news release, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, dangerous operation causing death, and failing to comply with a breath demand.

Pyramid Lake was only recently reopened to the public after it had been closed during a wildfire-prompted state of local emergency.

The area would again be closed for the crash investigation, Mounties said.