EDMONTON -- The man charged in a crash that killed three people has had his bail hearing delayed.

Oscar Benjumea is facing three counts of dangerous driving causing death, and driving while disqualified.

An Audi crashed into a Starbucks on Calgary Trail with four people inside around 2:30 on Friday.

The three passengers inside the car were found dead at the scene when emergency crews arrived. The driver had left the scene.

Benjumea, who is the registered owner of the car, was found at his home around 12:30 p.m. and taken into custody.

His bail hearing has been put off until next week because he is still in hospital.