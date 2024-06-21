Bear-spray incidents on the rise in Edmonton schools, police data shows
Dominic Tobin, 12, was riding his scooter near Londonderry School. He saw some teens playing basketball and tried to spark a conversation.
“I said, ‘Nice shot,’ and then a guy stuck a finger up at me, and I said, ‘What’s that for?’” said Tobin.
“Then, I don’t know how many [teens] just started flooding out of the basketball court chasing me.”
They chased Tobin to a stranger’s home. A Ring doorbell camera caught part of the confrontation.
“They were like, ‘Tell me you’re sorry and get on your knees.’ I did because I was scared and I didn’t want nothing to happen,” said Tobin.
Tobin said he was then attacked with bear spray.
“My friend was giving me snow so I can try to wipe it off my face and get it out of my eyes,” said Tobin.
“The smell was so bad.”
Dominic Tobin after he was bear sprayed. (Supplied)
Tobin’s mother, Natasha Tobin-Quintal, arrived shortly after. She said her son has lung problems so she was extremely concerned.
“He was unable to open his eyes, frantically asking for water,” said Tobin-Quintal.
“People who end up getting pepper sprayed or bear maced, that can throw them into an asthmatic fit and cause terrible respiratory issues.”
According to the Edmonton Police Service, between 2015 and 2023, there have been nearly 3,000 bear spray, or other Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray incidents where the victims were under the age of 19.
These kinds of assaults are on the rise at Edmonton schools. In 2015, police responded to only three violent occurrences where caustic spray was the most serious weapon or there was a victim injured due to the use of caustic spray. In 2023, that number nearly tripled to 29. These numbers do not include occurrences where bear spray was confiscated at school.
“It’s common. It’s easy to get,” said Tobin-Quintal.
Caustic spray incidents.
The City of Edmonton is hoping to limit access with changes to the current bylaw. If approved, it would be illegal to sell bear OC spray to anyone under the age of 18. Businesses would need a licence to sell it, record transactions, and make sure it is safely secured away from the public. Any sellers who violate the minimum age requirement could face a fine of $2,000.
“The amendments are to try to minimize the amount of bear spray in the wrong hands,” said Coun. Tim Cartmell.
“The law is saying to the parents that your kids ought not to do this."
The changes to the bylaw came at the request of EPS after it saw a sharp rise in OC spray-related occurrences across the city.
“Bylaws like this set the standard of what the city wants to see in terms of behaviour and conduct in our public spaces,” said Cartmell.
Criminologist Dan Jones believes that a stricter bylaw isn’t going to stop minors from getting their hands on bear spray.
“Alcohol has been illegal for under 18 people for years, and I’m pretty sure there’s a lot of under 18 people that are drinking,” said Jones.
Jones said what’s more important is finding out the reason why so many minors feel the need to carry it.
“What’s creating that unsafe feeling? Is it a part of gangs? What is going on? Sometimes we put a band-aid with a bylaw rather than dig deep into what the root cause is, and I think that we need to do that a little bit more.”
If an individual uses bear spray with the intent of harming someone else, it is considered a prohibited weapon, and can result in weapons charges.
Council is expected to vote on the bylaw in July.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Two-year-old among the dead in Vaughan, Ont. quadruple shooting: police
A two-year-old is dead and a suspect is in custody after a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. home Friday morning, police say.
Laurier Secondary School student identified as subject of south London, Ont. death investigation
A suspicious death in south London is being investigated by London police. Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive for a disturbance call.
Oilers force Game 7 of Stanley Cup final with 5-1 win over Panthers
The Oilers are one win from history. The Panthers are one loss from infamy. Zach Hyman scored his playoff-leading 16th goal and Stuart Skinner made 20 saves as Edmonton defeated Florida 5-1 on Friday to force Game 7 in the Stanley Cup final.
OPINION If Dolly Parton can be cancelled, we're in serious trouble
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
'Anxious about the future': Some job seekers in the Greater Toronto Area struggling to find work amid high unemployment rate
Hundreds of thousands of people in Toronto are either unemployed or underemployed. CTV News Toronto spoke with job seekers in the Toronto area who were looking for work amid the relatively high unemployment rate. Here are a few of those conversations, as well as advice from experts on how to improve your chances of landing a full-time job.
OPINION Ottawa’s ban on 'greenwashing' has already put a chill on climate disclosure targets
Within hours of Bill C-59 being passed, which introduced an amendment to the Competition Act, businesses and industry associations took down climate related disclosures from their websites.
EXCLUSIVE 'We were in danger': Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
Former Ont. fire captain pleads guilty in wife's murder case
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
Allergic to penicillin? You might want to get that checked
On paper, penicillin allergy is a common condition, with about 10 per cent of Canadians having one noted in their medical record. However, the reality is that very few of these diagnoses are accurate.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Accessibility uproar after Olds, Alta., woman with cerebral palsy threatened with $5K fine for using mobility aid
An Olds, Alta., woman with accessibility issues is speaking out against the town after local bylaw officers informed her she would receive a $5,000 fine if she was caught using her mobility scooter on any street, sidewalk or pathway in town.
-
Water main repairs still on schedule as Calgary continues to conserve water: Gondek
Calgarians continue to conserve water but the mayor wants city residents to try to do a little bit better.
-
OPINION
OPINION Ottawa’s ban on 'greenwashing' has already put a chill on climate disclosure targets
Within hours of Bill C-59 being passed, which introduced an amendment to the Competition Act, businesses and industry associations took down climate related disclosures from their websites.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day
National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations got an early start today.
-
Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final gets the big screen treatment in Lethbridge
The resurgence of the Oilers in the NHL finals might be a tough pill for hockey fans in Calgary to swallow, but down in Lethbridge, they’re giving Friday night’s Game 6 the big screen treatment.
-
Hikers injured in Waterton bear attack out of hospital, bear not yet located
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon 'Rock Your Roots' Walk breaks personal record with thousands attendees
A sea of orange stretched as far as the eye could see along Saskatoon's riverfront as a record-breaking 5,000-plus people took part in the 'Rock Your Roots' Walk on Friday.
-
Sask. woman dies at hospital following vehicle crash
An 83-year-old woman who was involved in a collision last week has died from her injuries.
-
Melfort doctor accused of spanking child and striking another in the face
A Melfort doctor is facing a series of charges from the Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons, which alleges he hit children on two separate occasions.
Regina
-
National Indigenous People's Day celebrated in Regina
Thousands of people in Regina turned out to Victoria Park on Friday for National Indigenous People's Day.
-
New City of Regina ward boundaries in the hands of Sask. judge
A Court of King’s Bench judge is now weighing whether or not the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) and the City of Regina followed the correct steps while implementing the city’s new ward boundaries.
-
Tornado warning near Davidson, Sask. lifted
A tornado warning that was in effect for the rural municipality of Willner near the Town of Davidson, Sask. has since been lifted.
Vancouver
-
$22K in penalties, 10-year ban for B.C. hunting guide after conservation officers' investigation
A B.C. man has been ordered to pay more than $22,000 and banned from working as a hunting guide for 10 years after pleading guilty to multiple violations of the provincial Wildlife Act.
-
Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 97 following bus crash that caused 'numerous' injuries
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 in the B.C. Interior early Friday afternoon as emergency crews were responding a school bus crash that caused “numerous” injuries to those on board.
-
'Nathan is going to change the world': Teenage science writer strives to inspire positivity and curiosity
Nathan Hellner-Mestelman seems like an ordinary teenager walking down the hall of his high school, until he shares his extraordinary appreciation for static on the radio.
Vancouver Island
-
Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 97 following bus crash that caused 'numerous' injuries
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 in the B.C. Interior early Friday afternoon as emergency crews were responding a school bus crash that caused “numerous” injuries to those on board.
-
'Nathan is going to change the world': Teenage science writer strives to inspire positivity and curiosity
Nathan Hellner-Mestelman seems like an ordinary teenager walking down the hall of his high school, until he shares his extraordinary appreciation for static on the radio.
-
Union says social worker staffing at 'crisis' levels in B.C.
The union representing social workers is raising the alarm about staffing levels in B.C.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Two-year-old among the dead in Vaughan, Ont. quadruple shooting: police
A two-year-old is dead and a suspect is in custody after a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. home Friday morning, police say.
-
'Discarded in the freezer': Owners reeling after death of 2 dogs under care of Toronto-area petsitter
After seeing her dog's body removed from a freezer a day after leaving him in the care of a petsitter, Jenuen Monroe wants answers.
-
'Anxious about the future': Some job seekers in the Greater Toronto Area struggling to find work amid high unemployment rate
Hundreds of thousands of people in Toronto are either unemployed or underemployed. CTV News Toronto spoke with job seekers in the Toronto area who were looking for work amid the relatively high unemployment rate. Here are a few of those conversations, as well as advice from experts on how to improve your chances of landing a full-time job.
Montreal
-
Pilot project helps offset vet bills for Hochelaga-Maisonneuve pet owners
Napolitaine the cat accidentally swallowed a necklace, and her owner says if it weren't for a program that helps with emergency medical costs, her pet might not be alive today.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Wet weekend in Montreal as rainfall warning issued for southern Quebec
After a record-breaking heat wave last week, Montreal is expected to get drenched in heavy downpours this weekend.
-
June heat wave takes it toll on Quebec strawberry crops
Strawberry farmers in Quebec are in damage control after this week's extreme heat soured the beloved summertime fruit.
Atlantic
-
Billionaire businessman James K. Irving dead at 96
The family of Canadian billionaire businessman James K. Irving has announced his death at the age of 96, just over a month after the death of his younger brother, Arthur.
-
Fredericton Transit to launch Sunday service this weekend
Fredericton Transit’s long awaited Sunday service will arrive this weekend.
-
Catholic church in Halifax ordered to immediately close over safety concerns
A prominent church in Halifax has been ordered to close until further notice due to safety concerns with its steeple.
Winnipeg
-
'Food, fire and friends': Grilling season heats up in Manitoba
Be it a dry-aged steak seared on a ripping hot gas grill, full-flavoured turkey legs slowly cooked over a bed of wood pellets, or a breakfast spread expertly crafted on a flattop. Barbecue season has arrived in Manitoba, and outdoor cooking is taking off this summer.
-
Where is Louis Riel? Heritage Minute of Métis leader quietly removed
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
-
Winnipeg city councillor apologizes after ethics investigation
A city councillor is apologizing after an investigation found he violated a code of ethics rule by not recusing himself from a vote on a proposed development co-owned by a personal friend and former campaign manager.
Ottawa
-
Rainfall warning issued for Ottawa Saturday
A rainfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Ottawa starting Saturday morning.
-
Here's what you should know about Registered Education Savings Plan
The cost of living continues to add a strain on everyone's budget, but the Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) remains an investment that can help you get the higher education you're aiming for, says an expert.
-
Ottawa man found with gunshot wounds in downtown, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says a man was taken to hospital in stable condition following a shooting in downtown in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We were in danger': Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
-
OPINION
OPINION If Dolly Parton can be cancelled, we're in serious trouble
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
-
Illegal moose hunters fined $56.5K, suspended for 27 years in northern Ont.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
Barrie
-
Plainclothed officers cleared from charges in February investigation
Multiple Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in an investigation where a man suffered serious injuries.
-
Disturbing details revealed at convicted killer's sentencing for Meaford man's death
Matthew McQuarrie pleaded guilty and was handed a life sentence for the murder of Emerson Sprung after the 25-year-old man's remains were found at a Meaford cemetery in May 2020.
-
Four charged after drugs seized at Orillia residence
Four individuals have been charged with trafficking-related offences after a search warrant led to the seizing of drugs at a residence on Barrie Road in Orillia.
Kitchener
-
Family of Kitchener man fatally shot by police calls for coroner’s inquest
A Waterloo regional police officer who shot and killed a man in Kitchener, Ont., earlier this year will not be charged, the province’s Special Investigations Unit said in a press release Friday.
-
Alexandra Pinto says a final farewell to CTV News Kitchener
Alexandra Pinto has anchored her last newscast for CTV Kitchener after more than 10 years with the station.
-
University of Waterloo issues trespass notice to Occupy UW encampment
The University of Waterloo has issued a trespass notice to Occupy UW, saying demonstrators need to move off campus immediately.
London
-
Laurier Secondary School student identified as subject of south London, Ont. death investigation
A suspicious death in south London is being investigated by London police. Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive for a disturbance call.
-
Woman reported deceased as part of 'suspicious death' investigation
London police are investigating what has been described as a "suspicious death." Around 12 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to Wharncliffe Road north and Western Road for a medical emergency.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fatal hit and run in St. Thomas
Around 2 a.m., police posted to social media that Sunset Road was closed at Fingal Line would be closed for several hours for the investigation.
Windsor
-
Windsor comic returns home for local premiere of film he stars in at Capitol Theatre
A comedian from Windsor has returned to his hometown for the local premiere of his latest film at the Capitol Theatre.
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor. Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.