Bear that killed dog destroyed due to 'very concerning' and 'predatory' behaviour: Jasper National Park

The bear that killed a dog in Jasper National Park on Saturday has been destroyed, officials announced on Monday.

Two people and two dogs "running freely" between them were hiking on the Wabasso Lake Trail at 4 p.m. when they ran into a black bear.

"One of the dogs chased the bear off the trail a short distance before the bear quickly reversed the chase," Jasper National Park wrote. "The bear came back within a couple feet of one of the hikers where the second dog was standing and barking. The bear attacked this dog. One hiker sprayed bear spray into the bear’s face at close range. The bear did not release the dog and the hiker then used the bear spray can to punch the bear in the head multiple times. The bear still did not release the dog and carried it into the woods."

Jasper National Park called the attack "very concerning" and "predatory" behaviour.

As a result, the bear was destroyed on Sunday.

A number of trails have reopened but Wabasso Lake Trail is still closed, Jasper National Park added.