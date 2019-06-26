Fuel-efficient vehicles are being put to the test in a two-day journey as part of the eighth annual EcoRun starting Wednesday.

The event, which is hosted by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada, will see 20 vehicles driven by AJAC journalists from across Canada head from Edmonton to Red Deer, to Drumheller, to Canmore, to Field B.C., to Banff and end in Calgary on Thursday for a total of 945 kilomometres.

The end goal of the event is to compare the fuel consumption claims of auto manufacturers with the numbers from the test drive.

Opening ceremonies for the event were held Wednesday morning at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park.