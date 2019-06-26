Best gas mileage tested in two day journey across Alberta
Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi waved the ceremonial flag at the eighth annual EcoRun in Edmonton on June 26, 2019. (Matt Marshall/CTV Edmonton)
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 10:05AM MDT
Fuel-efficient vehicles are being put to the test in a two-day journey as part of the eighth annual EcoRun starting Wednesday.
The event, which is hosted by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada, will see 20 vehicles driven by AJAC journalists from across Canada head from Edmonton to Red Deer, to Drumheller, to Canmore, to Field B.C., to Banff and end in Calgary on Thursday for a total of 945 kilomometres.
The end goal of the event is to compare the fuel consumption claims of auto manufacturers with the numbers from the test drive.
Opening ceremonies for the event were held Wednesday morning at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park.