Nine of the 10 bicycles stolen from the Argyll Velodrome in a mid-July break-and-enter were found near Nisku August 2.

Central Alberta RCMP received information that led them to an abandoned property near Nisku, where nine of the 10 bikes were hidden.

The bikes, stolen July 18, belong to a teenage Malaysian cycling team training in Edmonton.

The bicycles appear to be undamaged, and their value is believed to be over $40,000, RCMP said. The bikes will be given back to the racing team once the investigation is completed.

No charges have been laid.