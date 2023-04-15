Bike Edmonton helps refurbished bikes find new homes

Bike Edmonton had people lined up down the block Saturday for the chance to give an old bike new life.

Around 65 refurbished bikes were on sale for the Big Spring Bike Sale at the Downtown Community Bike Workshop near MacEwan University.

The bikes, ranging in price from $200 to $400, were donated bikes that were repaired and upgraded over the winter.

"We strip them down, put new parts on them, make sure that they're safe and fun to ride and today we're finding new owners for some great bikes," said Greg Glatz, executive director of Bike Edmonton.

Volunteer mechanics were on site to help customers match with a bike and take them for a test ride. Only a few bikes remained by the early afternoon.

Glatz said cycling is growing in popularity as the city adds more bike lanes and makes it safer for riders.

"Over time people see that cycle track, and they go, 'I don't have to compete with a car for space, there are other people riding their bike, I feel safe,'" Glatz said. "And If people feel safe they will ride, we hear that all the time.

"One of the biggest barriers to cycling is not feeling safe."

Biking also has the appeal of being more affordable than driving, Glatz said, and is a great way to fit some exercise into the daily commute. It's something many people are looking for, he added.

"People want to have more active lifestyles, Alberta is an active province," he said. "And a bike is a great way to get to work, to get to the grocery store, just to have some fun, to go out with somebody else.

"I think the bike has fit into a niche that crosses between sustainable living and active transportation [and] healthier lifestyle. It just fits right into that sweet spot."

Bike Edmonton is a non-profit organization and was established as the Edmonton Bicycle Commuters Society in 1980 to promote cycling in the city.

The event was a fundraiser for the group, which offers free workshops and courses for riders and advocates for bicycle-friendly infrastructure and policy in Edmonton.

More information on Bike Edmonton and their programs can be found here.