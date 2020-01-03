EDMONTON -- Enoch Cree Nation Chief Billy Morin has been appointed Grand Chief of Treaty 6 for a one-year term.

"It is an honour to follow in the footsteps of my mentor Grand Chief Willie Littlechild, who blazed a trail ensuring the next generation of leadership is prepared to defend Treaty 6 as long as the sun shines, grass grows, and rivers flow," Morin said in a written release.

Morin said his goals include advocating for affordable housing, sovereign healthcare, and sustainable resource development on behalf of Treaty 6 Nations, as well as working on the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the private sector to create more Indigenous jobs.

"A strong, self-determined First Nations peoples benefits all Albertans and Canadians, socially and economically."

Morin was the youngest chief in the history of the Enoch Cree Nation when he was elected in 2015 at the age of 28. Now, in his third term, he said his victories include prioritizing youth education, Cree language development and culture within the community.

Treaty 6 is a collective political entity that includes 17 First Nations communities west of the Alberta/Saskatchewan border as well as a foundational law signed in 1876 which governs the relationship between the Indigenous people of Canada and the federal government.