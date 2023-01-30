Black smoke visible in Edmonton caused by 'unit upset' at Strathcona Refinery: company

Officials at a refinery on the outskirts of Edmonton say a big flame and thick smoke coming from the facility "is no concern for the community."

The plume started because of an "a unit upset" at approximately 3:10 pm Monday, prompting a flood of 911 calls.

"We are aware of the situation and have been informed that it is a generator issue. Thank you for your diligence in reporting!" Edmonton Fire Rescue Services tweeted at 3:39 p.m.

A spokesperson for Strathcona Refinery on 101 Avenue/ Baseline Road and 34 Street said environmental monitoring was taking place.

"Neighbours and the community will be seeing a large flare and black smoke from Strathcona Refinery. We are in the midst of restarting but flaring and smoke are expected for the next several hours," Keri Scobie wrote in an email.

"For competitive reasons, we don’t discuss details of specific units."

A large flare at the Strathcona Refinery on the outskirts of Edmonton on January 30, 2023. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)

