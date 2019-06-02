Body found near Slave Lake, RCMP investigating
Police and fire crews found a body when they were called to a fire near Slave Lake on May 31.
Published Sunday, June 2, 2019 4:11PM MDT
Police are investigating after a man’s body was found near Slave Lake when emergency services were called to put out a fire.
The body was found on May 31.
Officials have identified the deceased as 30-year-old Darren Dawson. His next of kin have been notified, police said.
RCMP and fire services were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to a fire—separate from the wildfire—20 kilometres west of Slave Lake.
The body was discovered while officials were on scene.
An autopsy has been scheduled for June 4.