Boldy has goal, assist to lift Wild to 2-1 win over Oilers

Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) and center Joel Eriksson Ek celebrate after Boldy scored past Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) as Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) and center Joel Eriksson Ek celebrate after Boldy scored past Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) as Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island