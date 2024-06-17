EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Bomb 'hoax' at Sherwood Park high school under investigation

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
    Strathcona County RCMP were called to a bomb threat at Bev Facey High School in Sherwood Park shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday.

    Mounties said staff at the school got a phone call where a male said, "I have a bomb," and hung up.

    No other information was provided.

    The school immediately went into 'hold and secure' and contacted police.

    Officers searched the building but did not find anything suspicious.

    RCMP believe the call was a hoax, but said the source of the threat is still under investigation.

    Resources and support are being made available by the school for any students affected by the incident.

