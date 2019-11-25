EDMONTON -- A book drive collecting new and gently-used books for children who have been sexually abused is now underway.

The campaign is collecting books for Little Warriors' Be Brave Ranch, a treatment centre focused on helping child survivors and their families.

"A lot of the kids who come to us don't have books of their own," said Dr. Wanda Polzin, clinical director with Be Brave Ranch. "Children stay with us for 28 days as part of their treatment, and books help them calm down, books also help just take their mind off of things in the evenings before they go to sleep."

The drive is being organized by Edmonton company Digital Link. President Derrick Meyer visited the Be Brave Ranch and was struck by how few books were available to the young residents.

"It's kind of heartbreaking to think that the kids are coming through and after everything else, and they go to pick up a book and this was all they had to kind of pick from," Meyer told CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

Drop off locations are available around Edmonton and St. Albert, and organizations interested in signing up to be a drop off location can contact Digital Link.

Books can also be ordered from the drive's Amazon.ca wish list and delivered directly to the ranch.

The drive continues through Dec. 15, 2019.