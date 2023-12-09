Bouchard's three-point performance keeps Oilers streaking with 4-3 victory over Wild
Evan Bouchard has been red hot from the blue line for the Edmonton Oilers of late.
Bouchard had two goals and an assist as the Oilers outlasted the Minnesota Wild for a 4-3 victory on Friday. His hot streak has helped Edmonton win six straight.
"The last two weeks, we’ve seen a lot of goals generated from his shot," said Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch. "His (PP) shot was 97 miles an hour and that doesn’t hurt. It’s a skill.
"There’s plenty of guys that can place a shot in the right position but not many can hammer it like that. There’s very few that can do both."
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (11-12-1). Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists
Stuart Skinner, who made 17 saves, is acutely aware of what Bouchard can do with the puck after countless hours of facing him in practice.
“The Bouch bomb, he does have a bomb. It is pretty incredible how hard he can shoot it,” he said. “I think he has got potentially the hardest shot in the NHL.”
Bouchard now has 27 points in 24 games this season.
Matthew Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek and Connor Dewar replied for the Wild (9-12-4), who have lost back-to-back games.
“I didn't have any problem with the effort,” said Wild coach John Hynes. “I thought we were up against it coming into the game, and that's what the schedule is.
"But I really liked the compete and the battle that we had."
Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 36 shots for Minnesota.
Edmonton controlled the play to start the game and was finally rewarded with the game’s first goal coming with 4:44 left in the opening period.
Nugent-Hopkins picked up his own rebound and threaded a pass through traffic to a pinching Bouchard, who beat Fleury for his sixth goal of the season and extended his career-best point scoring streak to 10 games.
Only new Oilers assistant coach Paul Coffey has had a longer points streak by a defender in team history.
The Wild had a better start to the second, however, getting two goals in the period's first 41 seconds. Just 15 seconds in, the rebound from an Eriksson Ek shot bounced around in the crease before Boldy directed it past Skinner.
Then, just 26 seconds later, Edmonton got caught flat-footed on an odd-man rush that saw Eriksson Ek rifle home a wicked one-timer for his 13th of the season.
Minnesota's lead only lasted 40 seconds as McDavid put on a show, cutting across the front of the crease and pulling Fleury way out of his net before tucking it in behind his prostrate body for his ninth to push his points streak to eight games.
The Wild made it 3-2 with eight minutes to play in the middle frame as Ryan Hartman sent a puck in front from behind the goal line to Dewar, who hammered a shot up high past Skinner.
The Oilers tied the game up again on the power play with 1:30 to play in the second as Nugent-Hopkins fed it to Draisaitl and he unleashed his patented one-timer for his 11th goal of the season and eighth on the PP.
Edmonton led 32-12 on the shot clock through 40 minutes.
The Oilers moved back in front with another power play goal coming just 1:32 into the third period as Bouchard sent a bomb from the point past Fleury for his second of the game.
Minnesota had several good opportunities late with their goalie pulled but Hartman hit a post and Skinner made a couple of huge stops to preserve the win.
“I think we battled the whole game through and it was a good finish,” Skinner said. “It was obviously a big two points.”
ON YOUR MARK — It was a special night in more ways than one for Oilers forward Mattias Janmark. Not only was it his 31st birthday, but he was also playing in his 500th game, becoming just the third player in NHL history to celebrate a birthday during the career milestone. Janmark was coming off a pretty impressive 499th game where he recorded a career-best three assists.
NOTES — Edmonton came into the game having outscored opponents 26-8 during their previous five games, all victories … Minnesota was without Zach Bogosian (upper body) … Wild defenceman Jonas Brodin left the game early in the third after taking a hit from behind into the boards by Evander Kane.
UP NEXT — Both teams return to action on Sunday. The Oilers host the New Jersey Devils in the third game of a six-game homestand. The Wild close out a four-game trip in Seattle against the Kraken.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Shadows of children': For the youngest hostages, life moves forward in whispers
After seven weeks held hostage in the tunnels of Gaza, they are finally free to laugh and chat and play. But some of the children who have come back from captivity are still reluctant to raise their voices above a whisper.
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
Minnesota grocery store clerk dies after customer impales him with a golf club, police say
A Minneapolis store clerk died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club, police said. The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at the Oak Grove Grocery, a small neighborhood store in a residential area near downtown Minneapolis. A 44-year-old suspect is jailed on suspicion of murder.
Protests at UN climate talks, from ceasefire calls to detainees, see 'shocking level of censorship'
Activists designated Saturday a day of protest at the COP28 summit in Dubai. But the rules of the game in the tightly controlled United Arab Emirates meant sharp restrictions on what demonstrators could say, where they could walk and what their signs could portray.
Bill 15: Quebec health reform passes after gov't invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
Marathon Conservative carbon tax filibuster ends after nearly 30 consecutive hours of House votes
The Conservative-prompted filibuster in the House of Commons ended Friday night, after MPs spent nearly 30 hours voting non-stop on the government's spending plans.
New U.S. aid for Ukraine by year-end seems increasingly of out reach as GOP ties it to border security
A deal to provide further U.S. assistance to Ukraine by year-end appears to be increasingly out of reach for President Joe Biden. The impasse is deepening in Congress despite dire warnings from the White House about the consequences of inaction as Republicans insist on pairing the aid with changes to America's immigration and border policies.
Israel presses ahead with bombarding Gaza, including areas it told Palestinians to evacuate to
Israeli warplanes struck parts of the Gaza Strip in relentless bombardment Saturday, hitting some of the dwindling bits of land it had told Palestinians to evacuate to in the territory's south. The strikes came a day after the United States vetoed a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, despite its wide support.
Tensions are soaring between Guyana and Venezuela over a territorial dispute. Here's what to know
A century-old territorial dispute deepened by the discovery of oil is boiling over between neighbors Guyana and Venezuela. Steeped in patriotism, the Venezuelan government is seizing on the fight to boost support ahead of a presidential election among a population fed up with a decade-long crisis that has pushed many into poverty.
Calgary
-
Broken water main in south Calgary floods basement of home under renovation
Firefighters dealt with a water main break in southwest Calgary Friday night.
-
'Brother, can you spare a dime?': Calgary transit fares to rise Jan. 1
Catching a ride on the CTrain will cost a bit more in 2024.
-
One of the largest international curling events underway in Swift Current
The Nutrien Ag Solutions Western Showdown, one of the largest International Curling Events of the season, is taking place in Swift Current.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon projects $13M in surpluses, could the money go to taxpayers?
After lengthy budget talks last week, where city councillors spent nearly 30 hours searching for savings, there's a new twist.
-
5 heated highlights from Saskatchewan's fall legislative sesson
Sparring over ideological differences is a key fixture of any parliamentary democracy. However, some moments in the fall session seemed especially tense in Saskatchewan’s legislative chambers.
-
Sask. TikTok sensation gets special visit from Ryan Reynolds following life-saving surgery
"Bella Brave," the Saskatchewan social media sensation from Swift Current turned 10-years-old earlier this week, her first birthday with her newly transplanted bowels.
Regina
-
5 heated highlights from Saskatchewan's fall legislative sesson
Sparring over ideological differences is a key fixture of any parliamentary democracy. However, some moments in the fall session seemed especially tense in Saskatchewan’s legislative chambers.
-
Large snow globe on display at 'What Women Want' holiday market
The ‘What Women Want’ holiday market is underway at the REAL district, with a special attraction just inside the front doors.
-
Sask. TikTok sensation gets special visit from Ryan Reynolds following life-saving surgery
"Bella Brave," the Saskatchewan social media sensation from Swift Current turned 10-years-old earlier this week, her first birthday with her newly transplanted bowels.
Atlantic
-
Community groups step in to help Halifax's homeless population
A community takeover of two major tent encampments in the Halifax region sheds light on the gravity of the homeless crisis, but also exposes a contrast between the swift community mobilization and the government's sluggish response.
-
Maritimes to see heavy rain and strong winds Monday
A strengthening low pressure system will move out of the northeastern U.S., across northern New Brunswick, and over the Gaspe Peninsula of Quebec on Monday.
-
Advocates speak out about radiation therapist shortage in New Brunswick
Advocates and patients in New Brunswick are speaking out this week regarding a shortage of radiation therapists in Saint John.
Toronto
-
Here's what Ontario experts say you need to know about the cost of the holidays
There is some optimism in the tea leaves this holiday season even as high prices and interest rates pinch the pockets of Ontarians – that’s the message from industry experts.
-
Man rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds after found lying on northern Toronto roadway
A man has been rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds after being found lying on the roadway near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Highway 400.
-
Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of 3-year-old boy in East York
A 22-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy in East York earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Bill 15: Quebec health reform passes after gov't invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
-
West Island naturopath fined $120,000 for recidivist 'illegal' practice
A Pointe-Claire naturopath has been ordered by the courts to pay $125,000 in fines for the illegal practice of medicine and for leading people to believe that he was authorized to perform acts reserved for members of the Quebec College of Physicians.
-
New heart surgery in Montreal reduces risks for patients, length of hospital stay
Two surgeons at Montreal's Sacre-Coeur Hospital recently became the first in Quebec to use a new technique that treats aortic aneurysms and dissections by avoiding open-heart surgery.
Ottawa
-
Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa in November
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa surpassed $2,100 a month in November, as the average price of an apartment hit the highest levels of 2023.
-
Man facing impaired driving charge after hitting ditch on Hwy. 417
A driver is facing a 90-day licence suspension after crashing into a ditch off the Queensway.
-
Police in Quebec stop three impaired drivers Friday night
Police in western Quebec say officers stopped three impaired drivers in the space of about six hours Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Kitchener
-
Multiple shots reportedly fired into Kitchener crowd
Police are investigating a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood that sent one person to hospital.
-
Kitchener nurse practitioner operating private clinic
As Ontario’s public health system continues to battle long wait times and a shortage of family doctors, a Kitchener nurse practitioner claims to have the first and only private health clinic in the area.
-
Federal government doubling financial requirement for international students
Another major change is coming for international students in Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's what Ontario experts say you need to know about the cost of the holidays
There is some optimism in the tea leaves this holiday season even as high prices and interest rates pinch the pockets of Ontarians – that’s the message from industry experts.
-
Tougher rules likely means fewer international students will come North
The federal government announced this week that international students who apply for a study permit will need to show they have more than $20,000 to cover their tuition and living expenses.
-
Marathon Conservative carbon tax filibuster ends after nearly 30 consecutive hours of House votes
The Conservative-prompted filibuster in the House of Commons ended Friday night, after MPs spent nearly 30 hours voting non-stop on the government's spending plans.
Winnipeg
-
'We will feel the absence': Brandon man's life and legacy remembered by community
Ben Hernandez's impact on the community went far beyond his business – something his family saw firsthand when the community learned of his death, prompting an outpouring of memories and tributes have been pouring in from the community.
-
Ryan O'Neal, star of 'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon,' 'Peyton Place' and 'Barry Lyndon,' dies at 82
Ryan O'Neal, the heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in 'Love Story' and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in 'Paper Moon,' died Friday, his son said.
-
Winnipeg Transit strike avoided as union accepts offer
A looming strike for Winnipeg Transit workers has been avoided following a vote on a new deal this week.
Vancouver
-
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
-
RCMP seeking to dispose of evidence from Robert Pickton case, prompting concerns from advocates
The B.C. RCMP is seeking to return or dispose of thousands of pieces of evidence seized during the investigation into serial killer Robert Pickton, prompting concerns from advocates for missing and murdered women.
-
85-year-old man assaulted over parking at Penticton Walmart, RCMP say
Mounties in Penticton are asking the public for help identifying a man in a Seattle Seahawks sweatshirt who they say assaulted an 85-year-old over parking in the city this week.
Vancouver Island
-
How a volunteer search group brought closure to the family of missing woman Melissa McDevitt
It's a story of perseverance and dedication: A small group of volunteers who formed an unbreakable bond, spending countless hours away from their own loved ones to bring closure to the family of Melissa McDevitt, a family thousands of kilometres away in another country.
-
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
-
Environment Canada warns of snow, high winds on Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island could see up to 10 centimetres of snow at high elevations Saturday morning, according to a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada.