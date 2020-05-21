EDMONTON -- Like he did for Nashville after a tornado tore through its downtown, country music artist Brett Kissel is stepping up for Alberta during a time of need.

Kissel announced Thursday he'd be hosting a drive-in concert at the River Cree Resort & Casino with 100 per cent of the proceeds being donated to Food Banks Alberta.

“Saturday, June 13. We’re coming back.”

Kissel called the announcement one of the most nerve-wracking in his career.

“We all know that my favourite thing in the world — playing live music — it’s just vanished. Well, together with my team — and I feel about a million conference calls, we’ve spoken to the premier of Alberta, spoken to Dr. Hinshaw, Alberta Health Services, Health Canada — and we’ve got the green light to bring live music back.”

Tickets will be sold through TicketMaster in vehicle passes for $50.

Kissel's band will have a concert stage and screens set up, but the concert will be fed via FM transmitters to the audience.

“Think a drive-in movie, but better because it’s live music,” he said.

“You can EQ the show however you want it to be — just promise me you’re going to crank it up. How do you applause? Honk your horn. Stay in your vehicle, have a great time."

Kissel is partnering with Safeway through its Community Action Fund to make the donation to Food Banks Alberta.

“We are thrilled with the generosity of Brett Kissel and CFCW’s fundraiser through this innovative drive-in concert series to support the hard work of our 96 member food banks across Alberta,” said Arianna Johnson, Food Banks Alberta senior project manager. “They help those in need during these unprecedented times.”

Tickets will go on sale Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

He'll tell CTV News Edmonton Morning Live more about the event Friday morning.

The Alberta-raised singer put on a benefit show for Nashville in March following a storm that caused damage across Tennessee, including Kissel's Nashville neighbourhood.