Brian Jean returns to Alberta legislature as UCP member with anti-Kenney intentions
Alberta’s newest United Conservative Party member of the legislature returned to the house Thursday to applause but also to an accusation that he is colluding with the Opposition NDP.
Brian Jean, co-founder of the UCP, won a byelection Tuesday in northern Alberta on a campaign platform urging the party to renew itself by sacking leader and Premier Jason Kenney.
Jean is not to be sworn in until April 5, so he sat in the Speaker’s gallery as a guest of the legislature.
Kenney and government house leader Jason Nixon were not present when Speaker Nathan Cooper introduced Jean, who stood as he acknowledged applause from all sides of the house.
Kenney did not appear at all during question period. Jean said he has not heard from him since Jean's win except for a congratulatory tweet.
Nixon did arrive for question period and responded when NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley accused the government of shifting focus on the province's business to secure a majority for Kenney in a leadership review next month.
Notley pointed out that Kenney gave his chief of staff unpaid leave to round up votes ahead of the April 9 vote and that UCP staff are being urged to sign up for phone duty on their off time to elicit support.
“We actually do have big issues to manage in Alberta, but this premier’s No. 1 priority is saving his own job, saving himself from his party, from his MLAs, (and) from the guy up there,” said Notley gesturing to Jean.
“Why doesn’t the premier realize even though it’s called the premier’s office, it’s actually there to serve Albertans?”
Nixon noted that Jean recently said that if he were premier, he would have brought Notley into cabinet on a short-term basis to remove partisan bickering and improve response to the COVID-19 crisis.
“(Notley’s) close personal alliance with Mr. Jean seems to be quite obvious,” said Nixon as both sides shouted insults at each other until the Speaker called for order.
Outside the house, Jean said his focus in the next few days is on getting more party members signed up to vote against Kenney. The cutoff for new memberships is Saturday at midnight.
“I’m encouraging all Albertans to come out ... to say what they want to say about the leadership of the UCP,” said Jean.
The vote is expected to be hotly contested. Party rules state a leadership race must be called if Kenney gets less than majority support. He has said 50 per cent, plus one, will be enough for him to continue.
Kenney has characterized the vote as a potential takeover of his mainstream big-tent conservative party by extremists, including those angry over health restrictions his government brought in during the pandemic.
Former UCP member Todd Loewen criticized Kenney for labelling opponents as extremists. Loewen urged party members to sign up and vote Kenney out to prevent an NDP election win in 2023.
“(This) out-of-touch premier, in a bid to cling to power, continues to fatally divide Albertans and his own party,” Loewen, who sits as an Independent, told the house in a member’s statement.
Loewen and Drew Barnes were voted out of the UCP caucus last year for criticizing Kenney and his policies. Fellow caucus member Leela Aheer was dropped from cabinet following her criticism of Kenney for appearing to flout COVID-19 restrictions.
Kenney and Jean were fellow federal Conservative MPs under former prime minister Stephen Harper.
Both eventually entered Alberta politics. Jean took over as head of the Wildrose Party and Kenney won the Progressive Conservative leadership.
Together, they founded the UCP in 2017, but Jean lost to Kenney to head the new party in a contest stained by accusations of secret deals, colluding candidates and fraud.
When asked if he is worried about voting irregularities on April 9, Jean responded “No comment.”
Jean retired in March 2018 but announced last fall that he was planning to run in the Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche byelection with the intention of getting Kenney ousted.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Quiet on the weather front – for now
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv
Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the capital Kyiv and the outskirts of the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin's repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas.
Manitoba premier talks about son's hockey team when asked about woman's death
Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson is facing criticism after she talked about her son’s hockey team after being asked in the legislature about a woman’s death.
Russia and Canada in Twitter spat over 'kindergarten-level' UN letter post
Russia accused Canada on Thursday of childishly annotating a letter it sent at the United Nations seeking support for its draft resolution on providing aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine, which Ottawa reacted to with pointed comments.
CTV NEWS IN POLAND | Aid groups at Polish border offer food, rest to Ukrainian refugees as war draws near
About 2 million people so far have fled Ukraine and found safety in Poland, in large part thanks to the efforts of volunteers, both local and foreign.
'Freedom Convoy' protest leader Pat King scheduled to appear in court
Pat King, 44, faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct justice.
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
No moving on from COVID-19 for Canada's exhausted health-care workers
With mask mandates and other COVID-19 health restrictions lifting, many Canadians are finally able to envision a return to normal life. But, as they face burnout, staff shortages and daunting procedural backlogs, some health workers say it isn't so easy to move on.
Canadians cutting back spending on groceries, restaurants as inflation rises: poll
A new poll suggests Canadians are looking for ways to cut back on spending as their concerns about the cost of living rise alongside headline inflation rates.
No severance for employees who missed email survey, former GoodLife instructors allege
Two weeks before 480 GoodLife Fitness employees across Canada were terminated by email, another email was sent around, informing a number of fitness instructors that they had 'voluntarily withdrawn employment' because they didn’t respond to a survey that carried a 10-day time limit.
Calgary
-
Beltline protests spur special Calgary Police Commission meeting
The Calgary Police Commission is holding a special meeting today to discuss the Calgary Police Service's response plan to the ongoing protests that have been flooding the Beltline every Saturday.
-
Search underway for missing Calgary man last seen near Mount Royal University
The Calgary Police Service is asking Calgarians to be on the lookout for a 27-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Double-digit highs ahead for Calgary, save for a snowy Sunday
Happy day after St. Patrick's! More west wind and warmth, but Sunday’s snow is still in the picture. Also, St. Patrick's Day pup pics!
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman, 62, accused of defrauding care home residents
A 62-year-old woman is accused of defrauding residents at a Saskatchewan long-term care home.
-
A Sask. man told a woman he was starting a radio station to impress her. 20 years later, they're hanging up their headphones.
It’s the end of an era for Norman and Treana Rudock, owners of the local radio stations in Nipawin, Sask.
-
St. Patrick's Day offers 'a chance to smile' in Saskatoon
People in Saskatoon were once again filling into pubs to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday.
Regina
-
Death of 27-year-old man in south Regina deemed homicide case: police
The death of a 27-year-old man on March 15 has been deemed a homicide case, according to Regina police.
-
Sask. farmers monitoring potential CP Rail lockout situation closely
Saskatchewan farmers are concerned that 3,000 CP Rail workers could soon be locked out.
-
'An accelerated pace': Deaths related to homelessness increasing in Regina, local volunteer group says
A group representing volunteers who helped with Regina’s homeless encampment during the fall said it is dealing with an increase in deaths since the camp was dismantled.
Atlantic
-
'I have every confidence in this ship': Commanding officer of HMCS Halifax
HMCS Halifax is setting sail Saturday afternoon on a mission to support Operation Reassurance in Europe.
-
Police investigate homicide in Halifax’s north end
A young man has died after being shot in Halifax’s north end early Friday morning.
-
'I'm not going back over for any reason': Maritimers react to upcoming change in travel rule
The looming end of pre-arrival COVID-19 tests for people entering Canada is a long time coming for some, and much ado about nothing for others.
Toronto
-
TDSB dropping mask mandate after Ontario government declines request for extension
The Toronto District School Board is moving ahead with lifting the masking mandate at its schools next week after the province declined its request for additional time to remove COVID-19 measures.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | This Kensington taqueria sources every ingredient straight from Mexico
For breakfast, Juan Poot indulged in tacos nearly every day while growing up in Mérida, Mexico – a city rich with Mayan history located on the Yucatán peninsula. But 18 years ago, when Poot came to Canada, the flavours of his hometown were hard to find.
-
Threatened strike at Ontario colleges averted by binding arbitration agreement
It will be business as usual for students and staff at Ontario's colleges after a threatened strike was averted by an agreement to enter into binding arbitration.
Montreal
-
Passerby who saved girl being beaten in east-end Montreal recounts horrifying experience
A passerby who helped save a 10-year-old girl who was being severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end says he's still in shock.
-
Montreal Children's Hospital preps to welcome Ukrainian children who need medical care
The Montreal Children's Hospital says it is preparing to welcome young Ukrainian patients in need of medical care.
-
'I think I've had enough': Head of English CEGEP accuses language minister of stonewalling over Bill 96
'I've been an educator for more than 40 years. I cannot leave my career, I cannot finish without speaking up now,' said John McMahon of the proposed requirement of students in English CEGEPs to take three French courses to graduate.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' protest leader Pat King scheduled to appear in court
Pat King, 44, faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct justice.
-
Ottawa police issue tickets to St. Patrick’s Day revellers
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services officers were uninvited guests to 12 "significant" St. Patrick's Day parties in Sandy Hill and near Carleton University on Thursday.
-
Cyclist dies after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to a crash on North River Road at Donald Street at 4:50 p.m. Thursday.
Kitchener
-
St. Patrick's Day Waterloo: Massive crowds descend on Marshall Street after Ezra Avenue fenced off
With Ezra Avenue blocked off with fencing, party-goers crammed onto Marshall Street instead.
-
Two men arrested for assault as extra patrols deployed in Guelph for St. Patrick's Day
Guelph police increased their patrol for St. Patrick's Day and arrested two men for assault in unrelated incidents.
-
Strike called off after Ontario’s colleges and faculty union agree to enter binding interest arbitration
Ontario's public colleges and the union representing 16,000 faculty members has agreed to enter binding interest arbitration, averting a planned strike.
Northern Ontario
-
Two killed in fatal Hwy. 11 crash in northern Ontario
Highway 11 has been reopened after a fatal crash that killed two people and closed the road for more than 18 hours in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Man hit by car in Sudbury's Flour Mill in critical condition
Sudbury police say a 28-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in the city's Flour Mill area early Friday morning.
-
North Bay police looking for flasher incident witnesses
North Bay police are investigating after complaints about a man exposing himself at a business on Lakeshore Drive.
Winnipeg
-
Teens planned 'brutal, vicious' attack prior to death of Winnipeg man in Assiniboine Park: Crown
New details have emerged after a Winnipeg man was found dead in his car in Assiniboine Park – a man who died following what Crown attorneys say was a torturous, vicious and brutal attack, allegedly planned by two rural Manitoba teenagers.
-
Premier Stefanson says comment about son's hockey game was 'misplaced'
Manitoba’s Premier Heather Stefanson has come under fire for talking about her son’s hockey game in response to a question about a woman’s death during a hospital transfer.
-
Winnipeg child's unofficial Grade 2 report card draws laughs from parents
A lighthearted report card for a Grade 2 student in Manitoba showcases his love of goalies and ability to nap anytime.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man ordered to pay hundreds after not delivering collectible Pokémon cards to buyers
A man who sells collectible Pokémon cards has been ordered to pay more than $1,300 to two customers who say they didn't get the cards they paid hundreds of dollars for.
-
Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Lower Mainland for 2nd time in as many weeks
For the second time in two weeks, lottery players in the Lower Mainland are checking their tickets to see if they're the winner of a multi-million-dollar prize.
-
Revellers flock to downtown Vancouver for St. Patrick's Day celebrations
Two years to the day after the first pandemic-related measures impacted Vancouver’s hospitality industry, bars and pubs across the downtown core were packed Thursday as people came out to celebrate an uninhibited St. Patrick’s Day for the first time since 2019.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island resort owners converting property to shelter Ukrainian refugees
Since Russia invaded Ukraine three weeks ago, an estimated three million people have fled the country so far.
-
Vancouver Island records new COVID-19 death, 41 new cases
Seven more people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including one death in the Vancouver Island region, health officials reported Thursday.
-
East Sooke residents call for conservation of land beside regional park
A huge parcel of pristine forestland in East Sooke could be slated for development, but a group of concerned community members are trying to change its fate.