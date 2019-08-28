The Eskimos will roll into the annual Labour Day series following another loss to the top team in the CFL West, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In order to stay above .500, quarterback Trevor Harris will have to do something he’s never done before.

"Well here we go. Ready, set, go. Buckle up," Harris said.

The game will be Harris' first taste of Alberta’s Labour Day series as a member of the Eskimos. Harris has on been on Grey Cup-winning teams before, and led Ottawa to last year’s championship after throwing for more than 5,000 yards, but he’s never beaten Calgary as a starting quarterback during eight CFL seasons.

"I wouldn't look on that as a negative against anybody,” said Eskimos Head Coach Jason Maas. “I mean they've been the benchmark of our league for a decade now and they've had some great defences along that time, so everyone has struggled generally against them."

Harris and the Eskimos will get a double dose of the Stamps next week.

Harris leads the league in passing. The Esks have a record of six wins and four losses, but none of those wins have come against the CFL’s stronger clubs.

Edmonton hasn’t been able to beat Winnipeg or Calgary, and still haven’t faced the Riders or East-leading Hamilton.

“I think it’s just offensively, us… We move the ball better than anyone in the league. We just got to finish drives. That’s the thing that’s frustrating," said Harris.

The Eskimos continue to stall on critical drives despite leading the league in several offensive categories.

It's a problem Harris insists will be fixed as the Eskimos head into the Labour Day showdown.

"To be part of this rivalry is awesome and I think we'll have a couple good games coming up."

Harris was named the CFL’s Player of the Month for his performance in August.

He led the Eskimos offence with eight total touchdowns en route to a 2-2 record. Harris threw for 1,550 yards and six touchdowns.